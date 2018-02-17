SPD searching for missing 7-year-old

Shreveport police are asking the public's help in locating a 7-year-old girl that's been missing since Friday.

Sharie Washington is 4'6" inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a striped gray shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 2900 block of Sunnybrook Street by one of Sharie's parents. They told police that Sharie was planning to stay at a friend's house.

However, on Saturday afternoon, it was learned that Sharie wasn't at the home where she planned to stay overnight.

A search has been organized in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, according to Shreveport spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300.

