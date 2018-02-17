SPD confirms missing 7-year-old has been found safe - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

SPD confirms missing 7-year-old has been found safe

Sharie Washington, 7 (Source: SPD) Sharie Washington, 7 (Source: SPD)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police has confirmed that a 7-year-old girl that's been missing since Friday has been found safe and sound.

Cpl. Angie Willhite with Shreveport police said that the girl had been found at a friend's house and was not harmed. 

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 2900 block of Sunnybrook Street by one of Sharie's parents. They told police that Sharie was planning to stay at a friend's house.

However, on Saturday afternoon, it was learned that Sharie wasn't at the home where she planned to stay overnight.

A search was organized in the Sunset Acres neighborhood, according to Shreveport spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly