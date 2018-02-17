Maud ISD board takes no action against H.S. Principal

On Thursday night, the Maud Independent School District decided to take no action against a school staff member that may have known about an inappropriate relationship between a student and a faculty member.

Many parents and concerned citizens were there to see what action the board would take concerning high school principal Scott Sanders.

Reports say that Sanders was apparently aware of a Maud coach who had an inappropriate relationship with a student but Sanders did not report it to the authorities.

As a result, the coach to seek employment at another school.

Because the school board was discussing a staff issue, they did not allow the public to listen in on the conversation. However, after a three-hour wait, those who waited learned that no action would be taken.

On Friday, Melford Pierce, Maud School Board President issued this statement:

We appreciate Tonya Torbert addressing the Board. The Board took no action at the meeting. This does not, however, preclude us from doing so at a later date.

