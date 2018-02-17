2 men shot in Cherokee Park

Two men have been shot and police are working to find the gunman in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Shreveport police got the call to the corner of Choctaw Trail and Algonquin Trail regarding a series shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers did discover that a man was shot in the chest and neck in the front yard of a home on Choctaw Trail.

According to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the victim on Choctaw Trail was talking to law enforcement but, his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police on the scene say that one man was sent to a Shreveport hospital.

Another shooting victim was discovered on Iroquois Trail. He was shot in the leg, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to Cpl. Whillhite.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSLA News 12 for updates.

