2 men, 1 juvenile arrested in connection to Cherokee Park shooting

Three people are behind bars following a shooting that left two men injured in Shreveport.

Sh'William Cheevis, 19 is charged with two counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and one count of being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Corterrious Cheevis, 18 and a juvenile is charged with two counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Shreveport police received multiple calls regarding shots fired in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Cartrayvious Shepard and 18-year-old Kevonte Thornton suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post.

Witnesses told police that Shepard and Thornton were at a home on Choctaw Trail when the three suspects drove up, exited their vehicle and began shooting at them.

Shepard and Thornton were both armed and returned fire, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.

Shepard was shot in the neck and chest, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Thornton was shot in the leg. Both men were sent to university health.

Police were told by witnesses that a blue Chevrolet truck was involved in the shooting. Officers were able to locate the truck on Navaho Trial. Four of the occupants got out of the truck an ran.

Three occupants, Sh'William Cheevis, Corterrious Cheevis and the juvenile were caught.

Both Sh'William Cheevis and Corterrious Cheevis were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The juvenile was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

