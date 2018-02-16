Alleged 'Bat Man' captured & charged in several assaults

A man accused of targeting women with a baseball bat is now in police custody, and one of his victims says they've got the right man.

Investigators say 32-year old Mario Roberson of Shreveport, who victims refer to as 'Bat Man,' is locked up in the Shreveport City Jail facing a host of criminal charges.

Those charges include simple escape, illegal possession of stolen things and resisting by flight.

"So I hear a loud noise," began Chanara Pouncy as she re-traced the steps of the attack against her inside a Shreveport office building early on the evening of Tuesday, February 13.

Pouncy recalled cracking her office door open, thinking the noise was probably her husband. It wasn't.

"He used his entire body to kind of, you know, knock me back," said Pouncy as she showed us how she was forced back into a door frame.

She found herself alone with a stranger in her office. "And he came in with the bat and I was attempting to go this way. And so he caught me here."

After getting hit with the bat three times, Pouncy told us she broke free, ran down the hall and outside, before being dragged back inside, where he dumped out her purse.

"He's going through everything and he keeps saying, 'don't make me kill you. Don't you move. Don't make me kill you,'" added Pouncy.

Pouncy said after the attacker tried kicking in a few office doors a noise spooked him and he ran off.

She quickly called the police and her husband, who arrived soon after. "It was a big relief. I mean, I was just, I grabbed her and I hugged her," said Henry Pouncy III.

Two days later, on Thursday of this week, Shreveport Police asked Pouncy to come to the police department to confirm whether the man they have in custody, 32-year-old Mario Roberson, was her attacker.

"I wasn't really sure about his face." But, Pouncy said his distinctive voice was a dead giveaway, saying it was him.

While Pouncy said she's relieved that they have a suspect in custody she also wants to make sure this never happens again.

That's why she's going to have a professional security system installed in just days.

Police say while questioning him on Thursday night, Roberson escaped police custody and ran off. They say he was captured a short time later in a nearby field in the 1700 block of Southern Avenue, not far from the KSLA news 12 studio.

