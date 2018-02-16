BCPD searching for man following hostage incident on Friday

Bossier City police are searching for a man after what they thought was a hostage situation on Friday night.

Officers got the call around 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Palmar Street, which is not far from Shed Road, according to BCPD Spokesman Mark Natale.

A neighbor or passerby spotted a man beating a woman outside a home. She was able to get away from him and he ran into the home.

The woman told officers that their four-month-old daughter was inside with a six-year-old boy that was their roommate's child they were babysitting. Officers spotted the man holding the four-month-old.

Based on that information, and that police say he had a violent past and that he has a machete in his bedroom, BCPD called in the Special Operations Services to assist in this situation, Natale said.

“He’s got a history of domestic violence and a history of fighting with officers,” Natale said.

A negotiator tried to contact him inside. The six-year-old boy came out and police were able to collect him. The boy told officers he was inside the house with the four-month-old.

Bossier Fire Department deployed a tactical robot to peer into the home where the SOS team saw the four-month-old on a couch.

After deploying tear gas, crews went into the home where they learned the man left the house.

Natale said that police are not releasing the man’s name at this time until they can secure warrants. More than likely, charges will be along the lines of domestic abuse battery in the presence of children, child desertion, child endangerment and possibly other charges.

“This is an individual that for some of the officers that responded to the scene know and have dealt with him in the past,” Natale said. “He has a violent individual. Given that aspect and the information we had, we treated this as a hostage situation. That’s why we had this response.”

The woman received minor injuries. No one else was injured.

