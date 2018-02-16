Jeezy's "Cold Summer Tour" Shreveport show canceled

It's looking like it's going to be a hot summer after event organizer's announced that Jeezy's "Cold Summer Tour" Shreveport show is canceled.

The show was planned for March 15 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

Organizers say it was canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

For more information, please contact Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Box Office at (318) 841-4196.

