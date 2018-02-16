Little Free Library vandalized in Shreveport

Ricky Edgerton's surveillance cameras were rolling as a group of boys walked up to the foot of their yard — and vandalized their little piece of literary heaven.

The vandals struck Thursday around 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street in Shreveport.

"One of them decided to ruin the library throw some books out and he hit it and broke the window on it," Edgerton said.

"I was mad and it was not too much damage to it, but I was just disappointed that kids would do that because it is a neighborhood thing, and the neighborhood stands behind me on this. It has been a way for us to meet all of our neighbors for one," Edgerton said.

Edgerton says he and his wife Teresa went through a lot to get their Little Free Library up and running in the city.

"About three or four years ago I put it up and had some trouble with the city and with the Metropolitan planning commission but we got that resolved and its been doing fine for several years."

But this isn't the first time the Little Free Library met a villain.

"Not the first time, but it's rare and it's just part of having it out in the public like that, it's accessible from the sidewalk so…"

In the past, Edgerton says a boy defaced the library but was forced to come back to the scene of the crime.

"It's Saturday night-- Sunday one mother brought the kids over bright and early and she said do you have anything to say and he said I'm sorry. and it turns out he was a reader and Teresa had him put some books back in the library and he took some book," Edgerton said.

Shreveport Police officers were called to the scene and a police report was made. Edgerton says he already has an idea of what he wants the vandals' punishment to be.

"To have them read a book and do a book report on it or five books or just learn to appreciate this little free library thing."

