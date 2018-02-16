Raw sewage floods Cullen man's property, asks town for help

A Cullen family is living in the middle of quite a stinky predicament.

Keith Pace and his family have been residing in their home for five years on property his family has owned for decades.

"It's a crappy situation, no pun intended," said Keith Pace.

But, behind his home, rests a town sewage pump machine, which is responsible for transporting waste in the area. During rain events, the system backs up with raw waste and everything else right in his backyard.

"We found, of course, toilet paper and raw sewage," said Pace. "We've had condoms, we've had hypodermic needles."

Turning what should be a child-friendly environment into a field of human waste and potential danger.

"I can't let my kids go into the field, they have to stay within the confines of this fence if it's not flooded," said Pace. "I've had my 5-year-old fall down right over here when the sewer backed up in the yard itself."

Pace and his family said they've reached out to town officials for help solving the problem but to no avail.

"We've had three different mayors and nothing has been done about it," Pace said. "We pay them for services that should be done."

We reached out to Cullen Mayor Terry Hoof for comment on the predicament. He told us he plans to send an engineering firm to Pace's property to evaluate what can be done to address the consistent flooding.

But, until then, this foul smelling issue is something Pace would like fixed sooner rather than later.

