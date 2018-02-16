LaTech student arrested in connection with N.O. shooting

Eddie Dingle was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with New Orleans shooting. (Source: KNOE)

A Louisiana Tech University student is behind bars Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in New Orleans.

According to KNOE, Eddie Dingle was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Police in New Orleans say Dingle was responsible for shooting another person to death on Fat Tuesday.

Executive Communication Director with LaTech, Tonya Oaks Smith said they are “committed to protecting our students, staff and faculty and are taking the appropriate steps to ensure their well-being.”

Dingle is booked into the Orleans Parish Jail.

