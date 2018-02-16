Robber caught on camera stealing from Sonic in Bossier

Bossier City police are asking the public’s help with identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing from a fast food restaurant earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the Sonic in the 2800 block of Barksdale Blvd. on Feb. 3rd.

Just before 1 p.m., an employee was reentering the restaurant after taking out the trash when the first man came up behind him with a handgun.

The robber entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

On his way out, the robber met up with a second man who was outside and believed to be acting as a lookout.

Anyone who can help police identify the people involved in this crime is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

All tips submitted are secure and anonymous.

