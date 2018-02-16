Jailer accused of stealing credit card from inmate

Timothy Harper, 25, was jailed on Feb. 14 and charged with 5 counts of credit/debit card abuse. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A Marion County jailer is accused of taking an inmate’s credit card out of property storage and stealing $800.

Timothy Harper, 25, was jailed on Feb. 14 and charged with 5 counts of credit/debit card abuse.

Police say Harper withdrew cash at an ATM and making purchases at retail stores.

Harper had been a part-time probationary jail employee for about five months and was fired prior to his arrest.

Harper was booked into the Mario County jail and bonds are set at $50,000.

