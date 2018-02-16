Man accused of shooting at group playing basketball

Dakota Mangum, 23, is charged with two counts of deadly conduct and evading arrest with a vehicle. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A man is behind bars Thursday evening after a brief police chase in connection with a shooting in Texarkana, Texas.

Dakota Mangum, 23, is charged with two counts of deadly conduct and evading arrest with a vehicle.

It started when Mangum almost spun out of control near some children playing basketball in the 3800 block of Magnolia.

Mangum and the group began yelling at each other before speeding away.

Police say Mangum returned a few minutes later and reportedly fired several shots toward the group.

That’s when officers were called.

Upon officers arrival, they were flagged down by the group directing police to Mangum’s vehicle.

The vehicle sped away when officers tried to pull him over.

After a short pursuit through the neighborhood, Mangum parked his car and bolted toward officers.

One officer sprayed him with JPX Cobra pepper spray, according to Texarkana police.

Mangum was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

