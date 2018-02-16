1-month-old severely injured, pair arrested in connection

A 1-month-old infant is severely injured and SWAR police have two people in custody in connection to this incident.

Charles Uribe, 28 and Crystal Uribe, 23 of Miller County are charged with battery in the first degree, according to Miller County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO did not detail the relationship between Crystal and Charles Uribe.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Miller County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana regarding an infant that was suffering from multiple fractures.

Medical staff said that the infant was suffering from multiple rib fractures, possible injuries to her pelvic region, leg and possible skull abnormalities, according to Miller County Sheriff's Office

The child was sent to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock by helicopter for specialized treatment for her injuries.

It is unknown if the 1-month-old how the child is known to Crystal and Charles Uribe.

MCSO, Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas State Police immediately began to investigate.

On Thursday, MCSO's Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division arrested Crystal and Charles Uribe. The pair is booked into the MCSO Detention Center and remain on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is open. Additional interviews are being conducted at this time and evidence is still being collected.

