Manhunt underway for motorcyclist who ditched bike

Shreveport police and the Louisiana State Police are searching for a person who ran from authorities after a traffic stop.

A massive police presence was in the area of Colquitt Road at Walker Road and Mansfield Road around 11:30 a.m.

According to Trooper Glenn Younger, the driver of a motorcycle did not stop when a state trooper tried to pull the driver over.

Troopers say they chased the motorcycle and in the process, he struck another vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman in front of the Walmart on Mansfield Road.

That' when Shreveport police officers reportedly joined in the chase.

Officers on scene say the man drove to Cedar Creek Apartments, where they believe he lives, and crashed into another vehicle and took ran off.

K-9 officers were on scene helping and authorities believe the man may have gone through a fence and escaped.

Troopers believe the man injured himself after the first crash and may seek medical attention.

Police and sheriff's deputies are assisting LSP with the search.

