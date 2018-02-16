WWII Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

"I don’t hurt nowhere, the only thing wrong with me is from here up, my eyes, my voice is getting week, outside of that I’m fine," said WWII Veteran, Olan Wise/Source: KSLA News 12

A special "Happy Birthday" goes out today to Northwest Louisiana Veteran Olan Wise, who's celebrating his 100th birthday.

Wise served in the Air Force during World War II where he was stationed in Guam as a cook.

He currently resides at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City, where he never meets a stranger.

