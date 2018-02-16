SPD: Teen shot in the arm

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in the 2400 block of Jones Mabry Road. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the arm Friday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Jones Mabry Road.

The 13-year-old victim told police he was walking when someone in a gray car pulled up and started shooting at him.

He was shot in the arm, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite.

The victim was taken University Health hospital with what were considered minor and non-life-threatening.

Police detectives are headed to the hospital to interview the victim and are also processing evidence at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

