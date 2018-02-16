SPD seek man accused of car burglaries

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a man who they believe took keys from a gym and took items from cars.

On January 30, officers were called to the Planet Fitness in the 1400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop for several reports of vehicle burglaries.

Officers processed the vehicles for evidence and got the surveillance video from the business.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Investigations Unit identified the man in the video as 26-year-old Christopher Taylor of the 10000 block of Cortez Drive.

The video shows the man detectives believe to be Taylor enter the gym and begin to scan the area.

The person is then videoed going to the communal key rack and removing keys. He used the keys to unlock the vehicles, then went to the parking lot and burglarized the vehicles.

Police say Taylor then returned to the gym and repeated the act several times.

Only two victims were able to be located but many were burglarized.

Detectives have a warrant for Taylor’s arrest charging him with two counts of simple burglary.

His bond totals $40,000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Taylor’s arrest.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373 visit their website, or download their app, P3 Tips from the app store.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.