Man arrested, accused of car burglaries

A Shreveport man who police believe took keys from a gym and took items from cars.

On January 30, officers were called to the Planet Fitness in the 1400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop for several reports of vehicle burglaries.

Officers processed the vehicles for evidence and got the surveillance video from the business.

Detectives with the Property Crimes Investigations Unit identified the man in the video as 26-year-old Christopher Taylor of the 10000 block of Cortez Drive.

The video shows the man detectives believe to be Taylor enter the gym and begin to scan the area.

The person is then videoed going to the communal key rack and removing keys. He used the keys to unlock the vehicles, then went to the parking lot and burglarized the vehicles.

Police say Taylor then returned to the gym and repeated the act several times.

Only two victims were able to be located but many were burglarized.

Taylor was taken into custody by Shreveport Police Thursday night and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on two counts of simple burglary.

His bond totals $40,000.

