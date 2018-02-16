Two crashes slow traffic along I-49

Crews are working to clear two crashes that slowed traffic along Interstate 49 Friday morning. (Source: Jayne Ruben/ KSLA News 12)

Crews are working to clear two crashes that slowed traffic along Interstate 49 Friday morning.

The first crash happened just after 7 a.m. along I-49 northbound just south of Kings Hwy.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says a silver Honda and a white car were involved in a crash when a driver was rear-ended.

Shortly after that Willhite says another crash happened between a Ford Crown Victoria and a Chevy Silverado.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and use the Hollywood Avenue exit to avoid the crash.

Police say wreckers are en route to clear the vehicles but traffic is expected to be backed up until at least 8:30 a.m.

The only injury reported was a woman complaining of neck pain. No one was taken to the hospital.

