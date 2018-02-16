Fire damages Bossier City pawn shop

Bossier City firefighters are investigating after flames damaged the Cash America Pawn shop on Texas Street Friday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City firefighters are investigating after flames damaged a pawn shop Friday morning.

The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. at the Cash America Pawn in the 3100 block of East Texas Street, according to Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale.

Firefighters had to force their way into the pawn shop to battle the blaze and located the fire and managed to extinguish it within several minutes.

The fire and the heat it generated destroyed multiple pieces of merchandise inside the store and caused moderate damage to portions of the inside of building, according to Natale.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

