Fire damages Bossier City pawn shop

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
An off-duty N. Charleston officer has died.More >>
