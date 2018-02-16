Driver injured during police chase from Bossier City to Shreveport

A driver allegedly led law police on a chase along I-20 from Bossier City into downtown Shreveport and crashed on Cotton Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City, Shreveport and Louisiana state police were all involved in a high-speed chase Thursday night.

Police say it began just before 10 p.m. in Bossier City but the driver crossed the Red River on I-20 and entered into Caddo Parish.

The chase ended on Cotton Street between Marshall and McNeil but not before the driver hit a power pole twice and blew out a tire.

The driver was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

It's not clear why he sped away from police.

