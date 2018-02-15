Police think they have robber who uses a bat, preys on women

A woman was struck in her head with a baseball bat during a robbery. Now police are using canines to look for the man responsible for the holdup at the small office building.

Shreveport police say a man hit a woman over the head with a baseball bat during a robbery at a small office building in the 4600 block of Monkhouse Drive. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Search is on for robber who hit woman with baseball bat

A robber has attacked and robbed women more than once, police say. And of late, authorities say, his assaults have become increasingly vicious. His latest victim recalls the "horrific" attack during which he hit her with a baseball bat.

"I just kinda stuck my head out the door. And soon as I stuck my head out, he just came right out and started swinging the (baseball) bat," Chanara Pouncy recalls. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Robber who targets women hit his latest victim with a bat

Among the bat-wielding robber's latest victims is a woman who was struck in the side during a robbery at a business office plaza on Monkhouse Drive. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"We are pretty certain right now that the man we have in police custody is going to be the man that people are calling bat man," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Mario Roberson, 32, faces a charge of resisting an officer for fleeing from the Shreveport police station while being questioned by detectives. He was caught after a brief foot chase. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

He uses a baseball bat and preys on women.

Now Shreveport police think they very likely have him in custody.

Authorities think 32-year-old Mario Roberson, of the 4900 block of Westwood Park Drive in Shreveport, may be the man responsible for robbing several women, even attacking some with the bat.

"We are pretty certain right now that the man we have in police custody is going to be the man that people are calling bat man," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

At this point, Roberson faces one count each of escape and flight in a vehicle, online booking records show.

That's because he fled Thursday evening from the Shreveport police station on Murphy Street.

It is not yet clear whether Roberson came to the station voluntarily or if police picked him up.

Detectives were questioning him there when he bolted.

After a brief foot chase, Roberson was caught in a field off Southern Avenue.

Shreveport City Jail records show he was arrested at 7:06 p.m.

Then detectives resumed interviewing him.

Roberson was booked into the jail at 9:48 p.m.

He also is charged with two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, online records show.

Roberson could face additional charges depending on DNA analysis and other evidence, Hines said.

“We actually have the evidence. We’re processing it. So we are waiting on the outcome of that evidence to come back.”

People might be able to rest easier if it indeed is true that police have the robbery suspect in custody, Hines said.

"When you have someone who allegedly has committed so many heinous crimes ... we are definitely relieved to have someone like that off the streets.'

