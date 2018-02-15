Former deputy sentenced for possession of 900 images of child pornography

A former sheriff’s deputy and police officer is spending the next decade behind bars for having nearly 900 images of child pornography in his possession.

Justin Grant Crain, 38, of El Dorado, was sentenced Thursday to 148 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of knowing receipt of child pornography.

According to court records, in April of 2016, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a message to Arkansas State Police that images of child pornography were uploaded to cloud storage associated with a specific phone number.

During an investigation, authorities found the images were uploaded by Crain.

Crain was identified as a Union County sheriff’s deputy and former El Dorado police officer.

Crain’s cell phone had over 50 images of child pornography, according to records. The United States Secret Service later found about 850 additional images of child pornography on Crain’s electronic device in his home.

Crain was arrested on a federal criminal complaint obtained on June 3, 2016, for accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

Crain was fired as an employee of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

