Authorities seek sex offender who used to live in Elm Grove

Authorities say 26-year-old Morris Garnal Hampton is wanted for moving without telling them and for failing to renew his registration as a sex offender. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

For the third time in six years, an Elm Grove man has failed to register as a sex offender.

It also appears that Morris Garnal Hampton moved without telling authorities where he was going.

When Bossier sheriff's deputies went to check on the 26-year-old, they found he no longer lives in the 100 block of Hogan Road.

Now authorities say they have a warrant for his arrest for failing to renew his registration in November.

Having been convicted in 2011 of indecent behavior of a juvenile, Hampton is classified as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Tier 1 sex offenders are required to register annually for 15 years.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Hampton to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Click here to check whether registered sex offenders stay near where you live and work.

