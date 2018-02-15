Caddo Parish parent sounds off after tragic FL high school shooting

Following the tragic and horrific shooting that's taken place at a Florida high school and left 17 dead, a parent in Caddo Parish, who is speaking to KSLA News 12 anonymously, is voicing her concerns about school safety.

"What is the school district in our area doing to minimize their kinds of interactions at the local schools?" she said. "We know that it can happen anywhere."

She said her and her family have a contingency plan in place if an active shooter situation were to unfold here in the ArkLaTex.

"I've basically said if you hear something, make sure to stay away and go the opposite direction of what might sound like gunshots," she said. "We've talked about leaving the schools and going to a housing area across the street."

Dr. Bruce McCormick is a Shreveport family and child psychologist. He said the first line of defense in schools starts in the classroom.

"Folks that are with individuals every day can have a sixth sense about who may need more attention," said McCormick. "We have a moral obligation to ourselves and to the persons in need not to ignore it."

McCormick noted schools should prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.

"Our response to school violence is going to have to be like our response to tornadoes and our response to hurricanes and our response to fire," said McClain. "We need to understand they're unlikely, but they're possible and we have to have plans in place."

For the anonymous parent, she's in a state of disbelief her children are having to prepare for a nightmare situation.

"It's tough for a kid to be at school away from home, which should be a second home and be scared or terrified in any way," she said. "They are supposed to be in a safe haven away from home."

