Sportran rolls out Google Maps, meetings to work out road bumps

Almost three months after their grand opening Sportran officials are holding public forum meetings to see what should change and what should stay the same.

"You have to start learning it but I liked the old buses they really did work for me," said Nakescha Bennett a Sportran rider.

The city did a complete overhaul of the transit system in November. Changing routes, rearranging bus stops, and for the first time in the state, adding new electric buses.

"People know the routes now, they understand exactly how the routes work so we expect to get a lot of feedback from these public meetings to maybe go back and say alright this works, this is not working, and we're going to be proactive and make adjustments to the system," said Washington.

Most recently, Sportran announced that they were now on Google Maps. Riders are now able to open the map and type in their location and see which bus they should take to get there.

"We've been operating now for 90 days and now we want to go back to the public and say what's working and what's not working? What do we need to make adjustments with and how can we make the system better for all riders," said Denario Washington the CEO of Sportran.

But they admit that the changes did come with some bumps in the road. Bumps they plan to address during a public forum meeting Monday.

"We understand that there are challenges we have been operating our old routes for 20 years and anytime you make a change after 20 years there are going to be some concerns," said Washington.

For many, most of their roadblocks are centered around timing and distance.

"I like the new place where it's at, and I like that they've got more buses but I dislike the fact that they run less so you have to wait a long time to catch a freaking bus," said Amanda Mayew a Sportran rider.

"My zip code is 71106 and it stops at Flournoy Lucas which is another five miles from my house and so it's a long hike," said Troy Thomas, another Sportran rider.

Thomas says he has lived in bigger cities, where he has seen similar transit systems work. He says all this one needs is a little elbow grease.

"It really is better, people don't understand it yet though until they get the kinks out of it, you'll never realize the strain its really taken off a lot of places," said Thomas.

