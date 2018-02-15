You now can use Uber in Shreveport

Uber, a smartphone app that connects riders and drivers, will officially launch in Shreveport Thursday at 12 p.m.

The city of Shreveport has approved Uber's application to operate in the city. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The ride-sharing service Uber now is operating in Shreveport.

The official launch was at noon Thursday.

In September, council members deleted the hold-harmless clause from the city charter in an attempt to attract Uber, Lyft and other such companies.

"We were back and forth with a few things, like their insurance requirements and things like that. There was just some wording that should have been, it was something small but it turned into something real big that we had to fix and we found a quick fix to it," said Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman.

Lyft has been operating in the Shreveport area since October 2017.

For driver Kevin Denler, it couldn't have come at a better time. He says he was recently laid off and signed up for some extra cash.

"It only took a couple of days to get approved, it might have only been 24 hours, to be approved as a driver. and then yea, you're making money just like that. it's so fast and so easy," said Denler.

He has done some work with Lyft and now is hoping Uber will bring even more business.

"Lyft has been in the market for a few months now and I think it's good that Uber is here now and it creates and little more free market and competition," said Denler.

That's something Kristy Wilson with Phazes Healthy Hair Salon says she plans on taking advantage of, for things like a girl's night on the town.

"We can just hey call our Uber up, go where ever we go, not have to worry about who's driving who and just go back home," said Wilson.

She also says she has some clients who can use it for their appointments, instead of taxis.

"I've noticed that Uber has better timing," said Wilson. "You're able to track the people, they've been researched, so it's a little more safe feeling that comes with Uber."

Ride-sharing services also have been launching in other cities.

