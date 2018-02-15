WATCH NOW: Bossier, Caddo hold briefings in wake of mass shooting at FL school

Bossier School District is holding a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to answer any questions raised by the fatal shooting of 17 people at a Florida High School.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Caddo School District held a similar briefing with its security director, Roy Murry, at 1:30 p.m.

The mass shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a school in Parkland, Fla.

