Bossier, Caddo officials answer questions in wake of shootings that killed 17 at FL school

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier and Caddo school and law enforcement officials held news briefing Thursday afternoon to answer questions raised by the fatal shootings of 17 people at a Florida high school. 

Caddo School District held its briefing with its security director, Roy Murry, at 1:30 p.m. 

Bossier followed at 2:30 p.m. with a briefing with Bossier schools Supt. Scott Smith, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier sheriff's Lt. Adam Johnson. 

The mass shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a school in Parkland, Fla.

