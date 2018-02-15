Bossier, Caddo officials answer questions in wake of shootings that killed 17 at FL school

At least seven people are dead and 14 others injured after a high school shooting in southern Florida.

At least seven people are dead and 14 others injured after a high school shooting in southern Florida.

INTERVIEW: KSLA anchor Shayne Wright's former school in FL is site of mass shooting

INTERVIEW: KSLA anchor Shayne Wright's former school in FL is site of mass shooting

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Latest: Students describe shooting suspect as troubled

The Latest: Students describe shooting suspect as troubled

From White House to Winter Olympics, the world reacts to deadly school shooting in Florida.

From White House to Winter Olympics, the world reacts to deadly school shooting in Florida.

From Washington to Olympics, world reacts to school shooting

From Washington to Olympics, world reacts to school shooting

The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

The Latest: Trump postpones Penn. rally after shooting

The Latest: Trump postpones Penn. rally after shooting

President Donald Trump says the suspect in a deadly school shooting in Florida was "mentally disturbed.".

President Donald Trump says the suspect in a deadly school shooting in Florida was "mentally disturbed.".

Trump cites mental health in shooting, no mention of guns

Trump cites mental health in shooting, no mention of guns

House Speaker Paul Ryan says that after the school shooting in Florida, people should "think less about taking sides" and more about pulling together.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says that after the school shooting in Florida, people should "think less about taking sides" and more about pulling together.

The Latest: Obama calls for gun safety laws after shooting

The Latest: Obama calls for gun safety laws after shooting

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is departing spring training for his home in Parkland, Florida, to offer support in the wake of a deadly shooting at his former high school.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is departing spring training for his home in Parkland, Florida, to offer support in the wake of a deadly shooting at his former high school.

Cubs first baseman Rizzo travels to Florida to offer support

Cubs first baseman Rizzo travels to Florida to offer support

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school posted "very, very disturbing" material on social media before the deadly shooting rampage.

Warning signs may have been missed in school shooting case

Warning signs may have been missed in school shooting case

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.

The police officer who arrested the high school shooting suspect in Florida says the teen looked like a "typical high school student" when he spotted him walking away from the school.

The Latest: Suspect stopped at restaurants after shooting

The Latest: Suspect stopped at restaurants after shooting

High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.

High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.

Links In The News

Bossier schools Superintendent Scott Smith answers questions during a briefing the afternoon of Feb. 15 to answer questions raised by the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at a Florida high school. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier and Caddo school and law enforcement officials held news briefing Thursday afternoon to answer questions raised by the fatal shootings of 17 people at a Florida high school.

Caddo School District held its briefing with its security director, Roy Murry, at 1:30 p.m.

Bossier followed at 2:30 p.m. with a briefing with Bossier schools Supt. Scott Smith, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and Bossier sheriff's Lt. Adam Johnson.

The mass shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a school in Parkland, Fla.

RELATED STORIES

Florida high school shooting suspect charged with 17 counts of murder

Father who couldn't find daughter after Florida school shooting learns she's dead

These are the lives lost in the Florida high school shooting

Warning signs may have been missed in school shooting case

The Latest: Suspect's attorney says he's sad, remorseful

Trump cites mental health in shooting, no mention of guns

School shooting suspect belonged to white nationalist group

The Latest: Obama calls for gun safety laws after shooting

Cubs first baseman Rizzo travels to Florida to offer support

The Latest: Trump postpones Penn. rally after shooting

From Washington to Olympics, world reacts to school shooting

The Latest: Students describe shooting suspect as troubled

School shooting suspect made 'disturbing' social media posts

17 die in Florida high school shooting

Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17

Deadliest shootings in American history

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.