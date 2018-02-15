Man in custody following spray of gunfire that struck ex's home

A man is in police custody following his alleged role in a shooting into his estranged girlfriend's home late last year.

LaBroderick Butler, 26, is charged with a count of aggravated criminal property damage. He was also booked on outstanding warrants of domestic abuse battery and simple assault, according to a

On November 5, Shreveport police got a call to the 2900 block of Grassmere Street after neighbors reported shots were fired.

The woman told police her estranged boyfriend, Butler, fired several shots at her home where her four children were inside.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the home's walls were riddled with bullets.

Detectives were able to collect evidence and talk to witnesses which all pointed to Butler as the one who shot into the home, according to a news release.

Butler was taken into custody on Feb. 12.

He is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.