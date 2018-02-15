Wrestlers take over Shreveport-Bossier for state championships

The LHSAA Wrestling State Championship has foudn a new home in recent years at the CenturyLink Center (Source: KSLA)

The Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State High School Wrestling Tournament will be held in the Shreveport-Bossier City area once again.

About 90 teams and more than 900 wrestlers from throughout Louisiana are expected to compete Feb. 16-17 before an estimated 12,500 people at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Admission to the 2018 contest is $15 each Friday, $20 apiece Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the CenturyLink Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Officials say spending during the 2017 championship had a direct impact of more than $1 million on Shreveport-Bossier City.

The 2019 championships also will be held at CenturyLink Center as part of a two-year agreement between the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

