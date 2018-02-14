Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of man on Talbot St.

BOOKED: Furlonzo Moran, 26, of the 100 block of Holtzman Avenue in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Almost 2.5 months after a man was mortally wounded, Shreveport police now think they have his killer in custody.

And 26-year-old Furlonzo Renandez Moran, of the 100 block of Holtzman Avenue in Shreveport, is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Samuel James Johns, 34, was found fatally shot just after 6 p.m. Dec. 4 on the front lawn of a residence in the 2100 block of Talbot Street.

Officers found Moran there and detectives interviewed him at police headquarters later that night.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 6 on a charge of aggravated assault and as being an in-state fugitive.

On Wednesday, investigators got word that evidence collected from the scene the night of the killing reportedly links Moran to the homicide.

