Business group's proposal for new Cross Bayou development in Shreveport

At least one Caddo Parish commissioner wants to keep Cross Bayou in the sights for development. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is endorsing the Cross Bayou development which includes the downtown multi-purpose sports complex.

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

The city of Shreveport is in the running to host a NBA Development League team beginning play in 2018.

Shreveport City Leaders are asking different government entities and other groups for their support in their intention to bring the team to the city. (Source: NBA.com)

"While every question didn't get answered tonight, we did put them in the minds of the people who are helping make those decisions."

Shreveport's sports complex is being met with support and opposition from both sides of the fence.

The city of Shreveport's chief administrative officer released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a police union's opposition to a proposed sports arena and multi-use development.

Administrator with the city of Shreveport will unveil the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Shreveport city leaders will take the next step discussing plans for an arena for an NBA g-league team next week.

Just as some people had given up on the idea of a big commercial development on Cross Bayou in downtown Shreveport, there's a new potential development. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

While similar to the previous effort that failed back in the fall, this latest effort would be called Cross Bayou Point and add some new features.

Cross Bayou Point would be a $1 billion, 10-year development. And word of this idea is quickly spreading, as developers begin talks to create what they hope to be a public-private partnership.

Cross Bayou at the northern boundary of downtown Shreveport is called by many an incredible resource. Just ask Liz Swaine, Executive Director at the Downtown Development Authority, better known as the D.D.A.

Swaine explained, "We should absolutely be focusing on Cross Bayou and putting it to the best possible use for our entire community."

That's why just four months after the Shreveport City Council voted down a proposed sports complex along the southern edge of the bayou a new group is beginning to make the rounds to tout their proposal.

Except this one would include, among other things, a new municipal anchor building to a house, as many as two thousand permanent downtown employees and a charter school with 350 jobs.

Developers are keeping images of the new project close to the vest for now but have shown the D.D.A.

Swaine told KSLA News 12 from what she saw at the presentation, it looks fantastic and that it could be beautiful.

But she added that the devil is always in the details. "How is it being financed? How much are they going to be asking from the local government? How is it going to meld to the rest of downtown."

A manager nearby at The Blind Tiger restaurant said such a project could mean big things for the downtown area.

"It's hard to tell if it's good news or not yet. I mean, anything that brings new jobs to Shreveport is a good thing, I should think. We would be concerned with parking certainly," explained Mike Maguire.

That's because downtown parking is already at a premium and only expected to get even more crowded in the future.

But there are plenty of questions like what happens next? There's one thing we know for sure: None of this will happen overnight.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.