Business group's proposal for new Cross Bayou development in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Just as some people had given up on the idea of a big commercial development on Cross Bayou in downtown Shreveport, there's a new potential development. 

While similar to the previous effort that failed back in the fall, this latest effort would be called Cross Bayou Point and add some new features.

Cross Bayou Point would be a $1 billion, 10-year development. And word of this idea is quickly spreading, as developers begin talks to create what they hope to be a public-private partnership.

Cross Bayou at the northern boundary of downtown Shreveport is called by many an incredible resource. Just ask Liz Swaine, Executive Director at the Downtown Development Authority, better known as the D.D.A.

Swaine explained, "We should absolutely be focusing on Cross Bayou and putting it to the best possible use for our entire community."

That's why just four months after the Shreveport City Council voted down a proposed sports complex along the southern edge of the bayou a new group is beginning to make the rounds to tout their proposal.

Except this one would include, among other things, a new municipal anchor building to a house, as many as two thousand permanent downtown employees and a charter school with 350 jobs.

Developers are keeping images of the new project close to the vest for now but have shown the D.D.A.

Swaine told KSLA News 12 from what she saw at the presentation, it looks fantastic and that it could be beautiful. 

But she added that the devil is always in the details. "How is it being financed? How much are they going to be asking from the local government? How is it going to meld to the rest of downtown."

A manager nearby at The Blind Tiger restaurant said such a project could mean big things for the downtown area.

"It's hard to tell if it's good news or not yet. I mean, anything that brings new jobs to Shreveport is a good thing, I should think. We would be concerned with parking certainly," explained Mike Maguire.

That's because downtown parking is already at a premium and only expected to get even more crowded in the future.

But there are plenty of questions like what happens next? There's one thing we know for sure: None of this will happen overnight.

