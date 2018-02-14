Crisis Hotlines: Help is just a phone call away

If a person is on the brink of thinking about suicide, it's critical that they reach out for help. However, many people are scared of calling a hotline as they aren't sure what will happen if they do call.

"Help sometimes it's very hard for some people as far as walking through that door," said Brentwood Hospital Director of Intake Day Program & IOP, Shelia Camp.

This fear might keep some people away, and that's where crisis lines come in. They help bridge the gap between seeking help and getting help.

"The main goal is just listening to see what the problem is and seeing how you can talk them into, as far as getting the first step in coming in for help."

Brentwood Hospital operates its own 24-hour hotline.



"There is always a counselor here," explained Camp, "They talk to a live person, so if something traumatic is going on in their lives, they can call here and we can offer some assistance."

If it's determined you need to come in for help, the person you speak with on the phone becomes your intake counselor and meets you at the door.

"You're already going to have set up some rapport with that person, you already know and feel comfortable talking to them and that first step has already been made. They're going to sit down and talk to you and walk you through the whole process. The intake counselor is with you from the very beginning, until we take you to where you're admitted to the unit."

No matter what you decide or discuss on the phone, your call remains confidential.

"If there was a situation where their safety was in question, then absolutely we would have to call and make sure they were safe to get here, but otherwise no there is no recording of the crisis line it's totally confidential."

Camp encourages people to use the hotline as a resource, to help answer any questions you may have whether it's for you or a loved one.

"We are just there to make sure you get the help that you need."

In addition to north Louisiana, Brentwood's hotline stretches as far south as New Orleans and spreads into east Texas and southwest Arkansas.

Do you or someone you know need help? Call (318) 678-7500

