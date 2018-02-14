INTERVIEW: KSLA anchor Shayne Wright's former school in FL is site of mass shooting

At least 17 people are dead and several more are wounded after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a school in southern Florida.

KSLA News 12’s Shayne Wright attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the campus in Parkland he says now forever will be associated with the mass shooting.

"Your mind starts going a million miles an hour. You start thinking about your ex-classmates. They have families still there," Wright says about realizing where the shootings occurred.

"... Just as I came on the set, a girl I graduated with put out a plea 'Has anyone seen my sister?'" Wright says in the exclusive interview.

The capture of a suspect raises still more questions.

"So now I am wondering how close to my house was he caught?. Did I know his family?" Wright says.

