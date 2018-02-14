BPSO searching for man who casually walked out of Fred's with stolen goods

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that walked off with two armfuls of groceries last week.

Detectives say that just after 6 p.m., a man went to the Fred's in Benton off of Highway 3 and Kingston Road. On camera, he is seen shopping.

When he reached the entrance of the store, he passed between two registers without paying.

Once outside, he got into a green vehicle and left the business.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1996 green Chevrolet Camaro, Louisiana license plate number 775ADV.

If you have any information about the subject in the above picture please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted at www.p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.