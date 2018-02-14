Sobriety, seat belt checkpoint planned this weekend in Bienville Parish

A checkpoint will be set up this weekend in Bienville Parish as Louisiana State Police will work to combat impaired driving in Northwest Louisiana.

The checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight in an undisclosed location.

"Our mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others," according to Trooper Glenn Younger, in a news release. "Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt."

To report impaired drivers on the road, motorists are encouraged to dial 911 or LSP (577) to call the nearest LSP troop location.

