Texas A&M Texarkana celebrates growth, new construction

A major milestone for a construction project on the campus of an Ark-La-Tex university was celebrated on Tuesday. Now officials with Texas A&M-Texarkana say they are another step closer to improving the learning environment at the university.

Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes was among those signing the final steel beam to be placed on a $35 million construction project on the campus of Texas A&M at Texarkana.

"It seems like every time I'm back in town the campus got more going on this is great for our whole region," Hughes said. "This is a great day I'm excited to be here."

Construction officials refer to this action as a "topping out" ceremony but for leaders at Texas A&M-Texarkana and its 2000 students, it means a lot more.

When completed the building will house enrollment offices, classrooms and state of the art nursing facilities. New construction on campus also includes a new recreation center.

Construction should be complete and ready for the spring semester of 2019.

University president Emily Cutrer said the growth of A&M-Texarkana relates to the Growth of the city of Texarkana and surrounding area.

"We really feel like we will be better set to serve the community with this wonderful new building when it's finished," Cutrer said.

Mckenzie McNeal is an A&M student and has watched the new building go up.

"I will be able to tell my grandkids went here when there were only 2 buildings and now there is going to be so much more in the next couple of years," McNeal said.

