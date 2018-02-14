Community to discuss Phase Two for Shreveport bike paths

The meeting will discuss the next phase of bike paths and where to put them (Source: KSLA)

A meeting will be held today to discuss the next phase of bike paths in Shreveport.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at to discuss the locations of additional bike paths for Phase II at the Central Art Station at 801 Crockett Street.

Public input is encouraged.

Phase I recently wrapped up in 2017 with the addition of bike lanes and sharrows (see below) along Highland neighborhood streets including Ockley, Gilbert and Creswell.

The bike path project is a part of The 2030 Great Expectations Master Plan.

City Council member Jeff Everson says Phase II will look at connecting paths from Phase I into downtown.

"If you look at locations like Marshall Street, that's a really good connector between Highland where the paths exist now and the downtown area," Everson said.

"From there you'll see connections like Crockett and Texas which really help take people further west."

Everson says building the bike paths will be low cost by focusing on streets that already meet the infrastructure requirements or are already being improved.

