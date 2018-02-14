Uber launching Thursday in Shreveport

The city of Shreveport has approved Uber's application to operate in the city. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Uber, a smartphone app that connects riders and drivers, will officially launch in Shreveport Thursday at 12 p.m.

The Shreveport rideshare ordinance allows Uber’s operations within the city limits.

“Starting tomorrow, Shreveport residents will have access to reliable rides and flexible work opportunities at the push of a button,” said David Brightman, General Manager of Uber Louisiana. “We are thrilled to bring Uber to the Shreveport community and appreciate the hard work of Mayor Tyler, Councilmember Bowman, and the entire Shreveport City Council, who paved the way for this launch. Access to safe rides and flexible earning opportunities shouldn’t stop at city limits, which is why it’s time for the Louisiana Legislature to pass one clear set of rules for ridesharing throughout the state.”

In September, council members deleted the hold-harmless clause from the city charter in an attempt to attract Uber, Lyft and other such companies.

Lyft has been operating in the Shreveport area since October 2017.

Ride-sharing services also have been launching in other cities.

