SPD: Man arrested, caught with drugs, stolen gun, cash

After a search of the house police and seized a stolen .40 caliber handgun, 103 grams of marijuana, 50 MDMA tablets, 2 digital scales and $1,200 in cash. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man is facing charges after police found him with a stolen weapon, drugs and cash in Shreveport Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday morning.

On February 13 just after 10:00 a.m., Shreveport Police officers were patrolling the 500 block of West 65th Street when they saw a man smoking marijuana in front of a home.

Officers attempted to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Kelvin Roberson and he ran into the home.

Police say Roberson later exited the home and surrendered without incident.

After a search of the house police and seized a stolen .40 caliber handgun, 103 grams of marijuana, 50 MDMA tablets, 2 digital scales and $1,200 in cash.

Roberson was booked into the Shreveport city jail on one count each of illegally possessing a stolen firearm, Trigger Lock, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and MDMA.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.