Harlem Globetrotters game canceled in Shreveport

The Harlem Globetrotters are traveling to other parts of the globe as their Feb. 15 is canceled in Shreveport.

Eric Tuxen, media director for EnCompass Sports, said that officials with the Harlem Globetrotters canceled the game planned at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum last week.

The Globetrotters have not rescheduled the game and did not give a reason as to why. Tuxen did add that the ball is in their court, though.

EnCompass sports is the current leaseholder for Hirsch Memorial Coliseum and is the parent company for George's Pond and the Shreveport Mudbugs.

