Shreveport man, registered sex offender, accused of aggravated rape of a juvenile

A Shreveport man with a history of sexual assault allegations is accused of aggravated rape of a juvenile.

Adrien Jones, 43, is charged with one count of aggravated rape, according to Shreveport police. Jones is a registered Tier 1 sex offender and has been charged at least twice by Shreveport police on charges stemming from sexual assault allegations.

On January 26, investigators with Shreveport Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit received reports of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

Police say that through witness interviews and other findings, the juvenile was allegedly raped by Jones in 2015.

Jones surrendered to detectives at the Shreveport Police Complex.

