Fire destroys vacant Shreveport home

Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a vacant home caught fire Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2900 block of Dupont Street just after 6 a.m. according to Caddo Parish 911 records.

SFD dispatch says the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

No one was inside the house when firefighters arrived, according to the battalion chief.

The fire was under control before 7 a.m., but there was still smoke coming from the roof which was caved in.

No injuries were reported.

The house had no utilities connected. ?

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

