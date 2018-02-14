Soldier returns home after being stationed overseas more than a year

Josh Darnielle returned to Shreveport after being away for more than a year with his family there to welcome him. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport native is back home after being stationed overseas for more than a year.

Josh Darnielle landed at Shreveport Regional Airport Tuesday night with his family there to welcome him.

He had spent the past year serving in the U.S. Army at the military base in South Korea.

Darnielle said while he missed his family, he enjoyed his experience in South Korea.

"It's a good experience. You can learn about a new culture, meet new people, travel and learn new things. It's really a big experience," said Darnielle.

Darnielle also said people tend to take their everyday lives for granted but his time overseas taught him there are bigger things going on in the world.

Denise, Darnielle's mother, says she is very proud of her son. She says he left as a boy and came back a man.

Darnielle will spend about a month at home with his family before he leaves for Arizona.

