CPSB begins process to replace board member who passed away

Tuesday was the first Caddo Parish School Board meeting since the passing of longtime board member Larry Ramsey.

Ramsey died at his home Saturday night following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Under state law, the school board must name a replacement within 20 days.

On Tuesday, the board declared his seat vacant and began the process of naming a replacement. The board will start accepting applications this week.

A special meeting has been called on February 27 at 9 a.m. to interview the applicants.

The replacement will serve until the November election.

Board members also took the first step to name a wing at Southwood High School in honor of Ramsey.

Ramsey's funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Shreveport.

