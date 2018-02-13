McCurtain County school elections in 2018

Oklahoma kicked off the 2018 election season in the ArkLaTex with its annual school elections on Tuesday night.

Two school districts in McCurtain County were filling school board seats, while four others put bond proposals before their voters.

Three of the four districts wanted the bond proposals for transportation equipment.

The Valliant School District proposal was for $280,000. It failed with 61 percent of the vote.

The Smithville School District’s proposal was for $325,000. It passed with 71 percent of the vote.

The third transportation equipment bond proposal was for the Eagletown School District. It passed with 57 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, two of the county’s school districts had elections for board members.

In Haworth, Brad Farley and Klyne Hughes were vying for office Number One’s unexpired term. Hughes won that seat with 60 percent of the vote.

In Broken Bow for Office Number Three, Tammy Gentry Richbourg won the seat over Faith L. Phillips with 57 percent of the vote.

