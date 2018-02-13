Caddo Coroner releases name of man killed in Tuesday crash

One person is dead after a major wreck involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle in Caddo Parish. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch records, the crash happened just after 6:50 p.m. along Buncombe Road and Simpson Road. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of the man killed in a crash on Tuesday night involving a tractor-trailer.

John Stewart, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by family members at the scene. Scientific identification is pending.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the major crash happened at 6:51 p.m. at Buncombe at Simpson roads.

The three people were in a pickup headed south on Simpson when the man failed to stop the truck at the intersection, Caddo sheriff's Sgt. Mike Vaitkus said.

The pickup was struck by a tractor-trailer rig that was traveling west on Buncombe.

His wife is fighting for her life. Caddo Fire District 4 personnel took her to University Health in Shreveport.

And a juvenile who was with them in the pickup was taken to University Health for treatment of a broken leg.

The man and woman in the truck are believed to be the grandparents of the 14-year-old boy who was with him, according to Caddo sheriff's deputies.

After the collision, the 18-wheeler ran down an embankment and struck several trees.

Authorities say the big rig's driver and passenger were not hurt.

The wreck forced the closure of Buncombe between Louisiana Highway 169 and Woolworth Road for several hours while authorities investigated the wreck and worked to offload the frack sand the 18-wheeler was hauling.

At last report, deputies were projecting that the cleanup could be completed by midnight.

